Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 12:56

People protesting invasion of Ukraine urged to keep demonstrations peaceful

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the driving of a lorry through the gates of the Russian embassy was ‘foolish and unhelpful’
People protesting invasion of Ukraine urged to keep demonstrations peaceful

David Young and Dominic McGrath, PA

Officials have urged anti-war protesters to keep within the law after a truck was driven through the gates of the Russian embassy on Monday.

Security has been bolstered at embassy in Dublin following the incident, and a man has since appeared in court charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar condemned the incident, branding it “foolish and unhelpful”.

Cabinet meeting – Dublin
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar branded the incident ‘foolish and unhelpful’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris rejected a claim by the Russian authorities that gardaí stood “idle” while the vehicle reversed through the gates.

Mr Varadkar expressed concern that Russian state media could try to use the incident to portray Ireland in a negative light.

“We’ve obligations under the Vienna Convention to protect diplomats who are here in Ireland, and also that will now be misrepresented in Russian state TV as Irish people being involved in violent acts against Russians,” he said.

“So, it was a foolish and unhelpful act in that regard, and I would say to anyone being involved in the protests, please do protest, we want you to do that, but peaceful protests – no violence, no criminal damage.”

Following Monday’s incident, the Russian embassy issued a statement of condemnation.

While the initial statement criticised the response of the gardaí, a second statement later welcomed additional security measures put in place.

Mr Harris said he did not accept that gardaí had stood idly by, noting there was a swift arrest in the aftermath.

“Where there’s been other incidents as well, individuals are now in the criminal justice system,” he added.

“We’ve made detections in all of those instances, so to say we were standing idly by is not correct.”

Missing Persons week launch
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said it was not correct to say officers stood idly by (Niall Carson/PA)

Asked about the cost of the increased security, Mr Harris said: “We have a responsibility obviously to protect all the ambassadors and embassies here in Ireland as part of our function as a policing service and so, in effect, these costs are met by our overall budget and our responsibility that we have.

“And so with the security arrangements at the Russian embassy they will be regularly assessed.”

He said security measures will be “proportionate and necessary”.

The Commissioner said it is important that protests stay within the law.

“There’s a lot of tension and people are protesting, as they’re entitled to do, but it is a time of high emotion and frustration amongst those protesters.

“What we’d say to them, you are entitled to protest, but you must follow the directions of gardai on duty and obviously you must not commit offences.”

More in this section

Yellow weather warning brings strong winds to the west Yellow weather warning brings strong winds to the west
Man charged over Russian embassy gates crash released on bail Man charged over Russian embassy gates crash released on bail
Women doctors and engineers highlight challenges on International Women’s Day Women doctors and engineers highlight challenges on International Women’s Day
Stormont Minister writes to head of civil service over helping refugees fleeing Ukraine

Stormont Minister writes to head of civil service over helping refugees fleeing Ukraine

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more