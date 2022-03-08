Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 09:31

Specialist unit to be established to assist Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland

Minister for Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman said officials from the Department of Justice are currently the point-of-contact for refugees when they arrive in the State
Specialist unit to be established to assist Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman has said a specialised unit will shortly be put in place to meet refugees from Ukraine as they arrive at airports and ports in Ireland.

At present, officials from the Department of Justice are the point-of-contact at airports, he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, adding they can arrange accommodation and initiate contact with the Department of Social Protection, which will then provide PPS numbers and other supports to enable access to the labour market.

On arrival, once a person presents themselves to the Department of Justice officials, they are issued with a letter stating they are in Ireland under the EU’s Temporary Protection order.

Mr O’Gorman acknowledged the portal through which Irish people can register their willingness to provide accommodation for refugees from Ukraine crashed last night, but confirmed was back up on Tuesday morning.

The Minister said he was asking Irish people to be patient as various Government departments come together to coordinate a response.

Initially, hotel accommodation was the preferred option for the short-term, he said. However, he said he recognises there is a need for a long-term response, adding his department is looking at a range of options.

There would be checks on all offers of sharing accommodation, he said, but did not say if this would include Garda vetting.

The main priority was to ensure all who arrived were safe in whatever accommodation they were placed, he said, and a full range of mechanisms will be put in place to enable this, he added.

When asked if he was aware of any official complaint by the British government to Ireland’s ‘open door’ policy for Ukrainian refugees, Mr O’Gorman said he was not aware of any direct contact and was reluctant to respond to anonymous reports covered in the UK media.

He added Ireland’s actions are part of a wider EU response recognising the humanitarian crisis.

More in this section

Stormont Minister writes to head of civil service over helping refugees fleeing Ukraine Stormont Minister writes to head of civil service over helping refugees fleeing Ukraine
Met Éireann issues weather warning for the entire country Met Éireann issues weather warning for the entire country
Yellow weather warning brings strong winds to the west Yellow weather warning brings strong winds to the west
Explained: How is the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting Irish consumers?

Explained: How is the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting Irish consumers?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more