What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The war in Ukraine and soaring energy costs are among the topics on Tuesday’s front pages
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to feature on the front pages of the national newspapers, following another failed ceasefire to allow for civil evacuations on Monday.

The Irish Examiner reports thousands of Irish families have pledged to take in Ukrainian refugees, in what is described as the "biggest humanitarian response in Irish history".

The paper also covers Labour TD Ivana Bacik's announcement that she intends to run in the party's leadership race.

The Irish Times reports on talks between Ukraine and Russia, as the Ukrainian capital "braces for onslaught". Also on the front page is a piece on plans to pay the families of healthcare workers who died of Covid-19, with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly expected to bring a proposal to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Echo looks continuing issues regarding the cost of living, exasperated by the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, reporting that rising prices are "scaring people".

The Irish Sun, meanwhile, carries an image of a young Ukrainian girl, Amelia, who went viral after a video of her signing 'Let It Go' from Disney's Frozen in a bunker in Kyiv was shared online.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail carries an image of 19-year-old medical student Rachel Diyaolu from Co Carlow, who was stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Meanwhile in Britain, civilians fleeing from Ukraine also occupy the lead images of much of the papers.

The Guardian splash is Kyiv’s response to Vladimir Putin’s offer of a humanitarian corridor to Russia.

The Sun, The Times and The Independent front pages all feature different images of civilians caught up in the conflict.

While i, the Daily Mirror and Metro report on pleas for the UK to take in more refugees from Ukraine.

The Daily Express says Britons will need to face soaring energy and food bills in a bid to end Mr Putin’s war. The Daily Mail adds that the PM’s energy supply strategy will involve more drilling in the North Sea.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with the destabilising effect the conflict has had on energy markets.

The Russian President is demanding that Kyiv give in to Russian rule in the Crimea and eastern separatist regions, reports The Daily Telegraph.

And the Daily Star reports on the “terrified animals” in the war zone.

