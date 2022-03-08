What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to feature on the front pages of the national newspapers, following another failed ceasefire to allow for civil evacuations on Monday.

The Irish Examiner reports thousands of Irish families have pledged to take in Ukrainian refugees, in what is described as the "biggest humanitarian response in Irish history".

The paper also covers Labour TD Ivana Bacik's announcement that she intends to run in the party's leadership race.

The Irish Times reports on talks between Ukraine and Russia, as the Ukrainian capital "braces for onslaught". Also on the front page is a piece on plans to pay the families of healthcare workers who died of Covid-19, with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly expected to bring a proposal to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Echo looks continuing issues regarding the cost of living, exasperated by the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, reporting that rising prices are "scaring people".

The Irish Sun, meanwhile, carries an image of a young Ukrainian girl, Amelia, who went viral after a video of her signing 'Let It Go' from Disney's Frozen in a bunker in Kyiv was shared online.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail carries an image of 19-year-old medical student Rachel Diyaolu from Co Carlow, who was stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Meanwhile in Britain, civilians fleeing from Ukraine also occupy the lead images of much of the papers.

The Guardian splash is Kyiv’s response to Vladimir Putin’s offer of a humanitarian corridor to Russia.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 8 March 2022: Kyiv rejects Putin offer to let people flee into Russia pic.twitter.com/PHOgPEZbmH — The Guardian (@guardian) March 7, 2022

The Sun, The Times and The Independent front pages all feature different images of civilians caught up in the conflict.

TIMES: Shredded faces chart Putin’s strategy better than any map #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UANxPfTXDR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 7, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: The sick children forced from their hospital beds by Putin’s bombardment #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MfhGi2mxki — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 7, 2022

While i, the Daily Mirror and Metro report on pleas for the UK to take in more refugees from Ukraine.

Tomorrow's front page: McShame : Fury as burger giants and other firms continue to trade in Russia. #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/zTY0Ylqihg pic.twitter.com/bacgmvKNNJ — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 7, 2022

The Daily Express says Britons will need to face soaring energy and food bills in a bid to end Mr Putin’s war. The Daily Mail adds that the PM’s energy supply strategy will involve more drilling in the North Sea.

Tomorrow's front page: The Price we must pay to defeat Putin #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8srjgDsERE — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with the destabilising effect the conflict has had on energy markets.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday March 8 https://t.co/saVcas23bw pic.twitter.com/7cs5oBq23f — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 7, 2022

The Russian President is demanding that Kyiv give in to Russian rule in the Crimea and eastern separatist regions, reports The Daily Telegraph.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Putin sets out his key demands to halt invasion'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/BwIHp5yhog — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2022

And the Daily Star reports on the “terrified animals” in the war zone.