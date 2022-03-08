Motorcyclist (20s) killed in Galway road crash

Muireann Duffy

A man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Galway city.

The crash occurred on Bóthar na dTreabh at approximately 7.30pm on Monday.

A motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, which has since been closed pending a technical examination.

Local diversions are in place, which Gardaí said will likely remain for Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly road users with dash-cam footage who were travelling in the Bóthar na dTreabh area of the city around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091-538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.