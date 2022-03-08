Yellow weather warning brings strong winds to the west

Muireann Duffy

Strong winds battered western parts of the country overnight as a yellow wind and rain warning took effect from 4am.

Counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo were all included in the warning, which will last until 3pm today.

Met Éireann warned of "strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon".

Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warnings⚠️ pic.twitter.com/as3w4JoQGa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 8, 2022

"These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible," the forecaster added.

Following the earlier warning, a second yellow wind and rain alert will then take hold for the entire country from 10pm on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall overnight "possibly turning wintry in places", and strong southerly winds are once again predicted to lead to hazardous driving conditions.