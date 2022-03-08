Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 07:14

Yellow weather warning brings strong winds to the west

A yellow wind and rain warning is currently in place for 10 counties
Yellow weather warning brings strong winds to the west

Muireann Duffy

Strong winds battered western parts of the country overnight as a yellow wind and rain warning took effect from 4am.

Counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo were all included in the warning, which will last until 3pm today.

Met Éireann warned of "strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon".

"These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible," the forecaster added.

Following the earlier warning, a second yellow wind and rain alert will then take hold for the entire country from 10pm on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall overnight "possibly turning wintry in places", and strong southerly winds are once again predicted to lead to hazardous driving conditions.

More in this section

Met Éireann issues weather warning for the entire country Met Éireann issues weather warning for the entire country
Stormont Minister writes to head of civil service over helping refugees fleeing Ukraine Stormont Minister writes to head of civil service over helping refugees fleeing Ukraine
Couple's abuse of child 'tantamount to torture' says Garda Inspector Couple's abuse of child 'tantamount to torture' says Garda Inspector
Explained: How is the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting Irish consumers?

Explained: How is the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting Irish consumers?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more