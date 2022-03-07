Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 22:06

Omagh families say they will return to court if fresh investigation is not ordered

The families met with the leaders of the DUP and TUV at Stormont on Monday
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The families of Omagh bomb victims will return to court if the UK government does not commit to a fresh investigation into the Real IRA atrocity, a campaigner has said.

Michael Gallagher, who lost his 21-year-old son Aiden in the 1998 bombing, said the families have had no contact from either the British or Irish governments since a UK High Court judge last year recommended that a new probe should take place.

Mr Gallagher was speaking after meetings on Monday at Stormont with the leaders of the DUP and TUV, who committed their support to an Article 2 compliant investigation into Omagh.

Michael Gallagher whose son Aiden was killed in the Omagh Bomb (Liam McBurney/PA)

In a High Court judgment last October, Mr Justice Horner directly recommended that the UK government carry out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failings in the lead-up to the August 1998 attack.

His ruling came following a legal challenge against the UK government’s refusal to hold a public inquiry into the Real IRA atrocity, which killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

While having no jurisdiction to order the Irish Government to act on the matter, the judge also urged authorities there to establish their own probe in light of his findings.

Speaking following a meeting with Omagh families, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said: “The judge recommended an Article 2 compliant investigation into the Omagh case.

“I have consulted within our party and we have come to the view that we support the families’ call and the recommendation.

“There should also be an investigation within the Irish Republic, where there are many questions to be answered.”

Edward Poots to fill Christopher Stalford seat
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (right) with his party colleague Edwin Poots, said the DUP supported the call for a new investigation into Omagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Gallagher said: “All of the parties in Northern Ireland are now on board with the call for an Article 2 compliant investigation into Omagh.

“We have already written to the Secretary of State (Brandon Lewis) informing him that if he is not willing to meet us and discuss the way forward, that we will end up back in court seeking another judicial review.

“Since the judgment was made on October 8th and shortly after that we wrote to the Secretary of State and to the Taoiseach (Micheál Martin) requesting a meeting to try and navigate a way forward.

“We have had absolutely no response from either government.

“It seems that they need to be dragged kicking and screaming to the courthouse doors.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been approached for comment.

