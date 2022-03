Two women have been injured after shots were fired at a car in west Dublin earlier on Monday.

The incident happened at around 9.45am at the junction of Oak Road/Nangor Road in Clondalkin.

Shots were fired at the car, shattering its windows and leaving the female driver and passenger requiring treatment at St James’ Hospital.

The women’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident.