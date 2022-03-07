Met Éireann issues weather warning for the entire country

A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for the entire country as Ireland is set for more blustery weather.

The warning comes into effect from 10pm on Tuesday night until 3pm on Wednesday.

Heavey rainfall is expected on Tuesday night, with the possibility of it turning wintery in places. The rain will be accompanied by strong to near gale force and gusty southerly winds.

Met Éireann has warned that this will lead to hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding.

Separately, a status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for 10 counties from 4am until 3pm on Tuesday.

The effected counties are Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo.

The forecaster has said that the outlook for the rest of week is quite unsettled with rain and showers. It is expected to be breezy or windy at times too.

Wednesday is set to be wet and windy at first with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds and widespread heavy rain, bringing a further chance of spot flooding. Some sleet can also be expected before the rain clears off to bring a largely dry night with mostly clear skies.

Thursday is also set to be breezy through the morning and afternoon with gusty south to southeast winds. It will be mild with patchy rain and drizzle at times, mainly in southern and western areas. Highest temperatures will be eight to 10 degrees.