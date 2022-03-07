Covid: Ireland logs 7,143 cases as hospitalisations rise over the weekend

Ireland logged a further 7,143 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, after hospitalisations associated with the disease increased sharply over the weekend.

2,383 cases were confirmed on Monday by PCR test, while 4,760 positive antigen test results were uploaded to the HSE portal. The Department has cautioned that self-registered test results are not directly comparable with laboratory PCR-confirmed cases.

There were 808 patients hospitalised with the virus as of Monday morning, up from 670 on Friday ahead of the weekend, with 47 people in intensive care, up from 43 on Friday.

Figures for the number of cases logged over the weekend have also been released, with 7,918 cases logged on Saturday and 4,791 on Sunday.

The true scale of infection is unknown amid the scaling-back of the test and trace system.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, another 2,053 confirmed cases of the virus were notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Two more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in the region, its Department of Health said.

On Monday morning there were 466 Covid-19 patients in hospital in the region, with two in intensive care.