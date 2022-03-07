Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 16:09

Covid: Ireland logs 7,143 cases as hospitalisations rise over the weekend

Figures for the number of cases logged over the weekend have also been released
Covid: Ireland logs 7,143 cases as hospitalisations rise over the weekend

Ireland logged a further 7,143 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, after hospitalisations associated with the disease increased sharply over the weekend.

2,383 cases were confirmed on Monday by PCR test, while 4,760 positive antigen test results were uploaded to the HSE portal. The Department has cautioned that self-registered test results are not directly comparable with laboratory PCR-confirmed cases.

There were 808 patients hospitalised with the virus as of Monday morning, up from 670 on Friday ahead of the weekend, with 47 people in intensive care, up from 43 on Friday.

Figures for the number of cases logged over the weekend have also been released, with 7,918 cases logged on Saturday and 4,791 on Sunday.

The true scale of infection is unknown amid the scaling-back of the test and trace system.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, another 2,053 confirmed cases of the virus were notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Two more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in the region, its Department of Health said.

On Monday morning there were 466 Covid-19 patients in hospital in the region, with two in intensive care.

More in this section

Rural communities to feel the pinch as fuel prices soar amid possible ban on Russian oil Rural communities to feel the pinch as fuel prices soar amid possible ban on Russian oil
Renewed appeal for information after 'cowardly attack' on garda in Co Cavan Renewed appeal for information after 'cowardly attack' on garda in Co Cavan
EU process for refugees fleeing Ukraine needs to be made easier, says Fianna Fáil Senator EU process for refugees fleeing Ukraine needs to be made easier, says Fianna Fáil Senator
All-Ireland winner jailed for 10 years over ATM thefts

All-Ireland winner jailed for 10 years over ATM thefts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more