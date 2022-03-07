Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 15:13

Builder convicted of impersonating garda to lure woman into his car

Declan McGowan had pleaded not guilty to the attempted coercion of Ms Calauz, assaulting her, impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána and assaulting Mr Ion causing him harm.
Builder convicted of impersonating garda to lure woman into his car

Declan Brennan

A builder has been convicted of trying to get a woman into his car in the middle of the night by pretending to be a garda and intimidating her.

Declan McGowan (33) told gardaí that he pulled his car up alongside the woman who was walking on the Kimmage Road Lower in Dublin city on the night of September 18th last year because he thought she was in danger.

Andra Calauz told the trial that she on the phone having an argument with her husband who was in their nearby home. McGowan told her he was a garda and had a gun in the car, told her she was beautiful, took her hand and kissed it and hugged her.

She said she felt frightened and pressurised by McGowan and that he repeatedly told her to get into his car.

Choking

Her husband Daniel Ion said that when he arrived on the scene, McGowan started choking him with one hand and Ms Calauz began crying. He said McGowan was shouting at him to go back inside to his children or he would call Tusla and they would be taken away.

He said McGowan was "screaming" at his wife to get into the car. He said he felt at the time that McGowan was either a corrupt cop or “a dangerous man". He said he told McGowan two or three times to let his wife go and said to his wife that, whatever happens, she should not get into the car.

Mr Ion called gardaí who arrived within minutes and arrested McGowan. McGowan, of Branswood, Athy, Co Kildare, had pleaded not guilty to the attempted coercion of Ms Calauz, assaulting her, impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána and assaulting Mr Ion causing him harm.

After a four-day trial, a jury took just short of three hours to return guilty verdicts on all four counts.

Judge Patricia Ryan thanked jurors for their time. She remanded McGowan on continuing custody until June 17th, when a sentence hearing will take place.

'Fantastical'

After his arrest, McGowan told gardaí that the woman had told him that she was in danger, that her husband kept her locked in the apartment and she didn't want to go back there. Both Mr Ion and his wife denied these suggestions in their testimony to the trial.

McGowan told gardaí that when Mr Ion arrived on the scene, he struck his wife in the face. McGowan claimed he only restrained Mr Ion to prevent him from attacking the woman again.

He said he told Mr Ion he was going to call the guards when Mr Ion threatened to shoot him. He said that he never told anyone he was a garda and said this may have been a misunderstanding because of a “massive language barrier”.

He denied ever kissing or hugging the woman.

Defending counsel Garnet Orange SC told the jury that the only thing his client did wrong was to make a foolish decision to act “the good Samaritan”.

“He made the critical mistake of placing himself between a husband and wife,” counsel said.

John Moher BL, prosecuting, said that Mr McGowan's account was fantastical. He said that when the defendant's efforts to get the woman into his car were interrupted by her husband's appearance “he flew into a rage” and assaulted the man.

More in this section

All-Ireland winner jailed for 10 years over ATM thefts All-Ireland winner jailed for 10 years over ATM thefts
Rural communities to feel the pinch as fuel prices soar amid possible ban on Russian oil Rural communities to feel the pinch as fuel prices soar amid possible ban on Russian oil
EU process for refugees fleeing Ukraine needs to be made easier, says Fianna Fáil Senator EU process for refugees fleeing Ukraine needs to be made easier, says Fianna Fáil Senator
Renewed appeal for information after 'cowardly attack' on garda in Co Cavan

Renewed appeal for information after 'cowardly attack' on garda in Co Cavan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more