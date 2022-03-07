Man arrested after truck driven into Russian embassy gates in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man after a large truck was driven through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

No injuries were reported following the incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon at approximately 1.30pm.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí are investigating an incident of “criminal damage” at a property on Orwell Road.

“One male was arrested and taken to Rathfarnham Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing.”

Video of the incident showed a truck with a large trailer reversing into the gates and forcing them open, as a small number of protesters looked on. There were some shouts of “bravo” and “well done” from the group.

I’ve done my bit lads. It’s about time the rest of Ireland done their bit.

The driver, who identified himself as a “working man” from Leitrim, then exited the vehicle and handed out photos of what he said were Russian atrocities in Ukraine, according to a report in The Irish Times.

“I want the Ambassador and his colleagues to leave this country, leave this free country,” he said. “It’s about time we stood up.”

As he was led away by gardaí, he said: “I’ve done my bit lads. It’s about time the rest of Ireland done their bit.”

The Russian embassy, which is located on Orwell Road in Dublin 6, has been the scene of daily protests since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.

Red paint has repeatedly been thrown on the entrance by protesters, while graffiti stating “nazis”, “blood on your hands” and “f**k Russia” has been daubed on the exterior.

Amid the protests, Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov previously told a Russian state-owned television station that Ireland is “hostile to Russia and everything Russian.”

Mr Filatov accused the country of being to the forefront of “anti-Russian events” in the European Union. He said protesters had been “really aggressive” at the country’s embassy in Dublin and said some Russian children faced bullying in Irish schools.

The situation in Ireland is “frankly difficult,” he said, blaming the media for portraying an “absolutely tendentious picture” of the Ukraine invasion.