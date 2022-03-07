Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 13:50

Renewed appeal for information after 'cowardly attack' on garda in Co Cavan

Garda Padraig Scott, an unarmed uniform member of An Garda Síochána, was hospitalised after he was attacked at around 2am on February 27th.
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a garda was assaulted in Co Cavan.

Garda Padraig Scott, an unarmed uniform member of An Garda Síochána, was hospitalised after he was attacked at around 2am on February 27th.

An arrest is yet to be made and investigations are ongoing.

A statement from Gardaí said: "Garda Scott remains off duty, recovering from his injuries.

"He continues to be fully supported by his family, friends and colleagues and is being provided with welfare and any other supports required from the Garda Employee Assistance Service.

"Last night, one week from the assault Gardaí carried out a checkpoint on the N16, Loughan, Co Cavan at the scene of this attack."

Speaking on Monday morning, Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern said: "Padraig is a uniform unarmed member of An Garda Síochána; he commenced duty as normal on Sunday 27th February 2022.

"He was a diligent member of An Garda Síochána going about his normal duties keeping people safe but as a result of a cowardly attack by unknown criminals he did not finish duty as normal that night."

Appealing for further information, Chief Superintendent McGovern said: "The investigation team continue to make progress in this investigation and I want to thank the public for their support and the assistance received to date.

"I continue to appeal for any person with any information on this attack to contact investigating Gardaí."

An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person with any information on this incident to contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

