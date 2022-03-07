Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 13:01

Woman (50s) dies following Co Donegal road traffic collision

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Wednesday when two vehicles collided on Guesthouse End Road in Raphoe.
A woman has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Donegal on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm when two vehicles collided on Guesthouse End Road in Raphoe.

One vehicle involved in the collision lost control and collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was seriously injured. She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Tallaght University Hospital where she passed away on Monday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with any information should contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station

