Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 10:36

More than half of Irish electricity in February generated by wind

Wind Energy Ireland welcomed the figures.
More than half of Irish electricity in February generated by wind

By David Young, PA

Energy generated by wind power provided more than half of Ireland’s electricity last month, figures show.

Wind Energy Ireland, the representative body for the Irish wind industry, said the 53% share was the highest ever achieved by wind in the country.

The figures were contained in the organisation’s wind energy report for February, a month that saw Ireland battered by a series of storms.

Wind Energy Ireland highlighted that wholesale electricity prices dropped significantly on the windiest days of the month compared to less windy days.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said: “These results show the ever-increasing importance of wind energy and renewables for the Irish energy sector.

“It is vital that we bring through new wind farms as quickly as possible in the coming months and years to ensure we can consistently achieve figures like this if we are to meet the targets set in the Climate Action Plan.

“The fact that wholesale prices fall when wind energy production is high shows that wind energy will play an increasingly important role in the coming months, mitigating the worst effects of the predicted price increases for consumers due to spiralling fossil fuel import prices.”

The report also highlighted the significant increase in energy prices in the last year, with wholesale electricity prices rising almost three-fold on February last year.

More in this section

Day in the life of an author and mindfulness trainer Day in the life of an author and mindfulness trainer
Man (30s) hospitalised after assault with weapon in Limerick Man (30s) hospitalised after assault with weapon in Limerick
Rory Gallagher back on the road after brief stint as lockdown delivery driver Rory Gallagher back on the road after brief stint as lockdown delivery driver
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more