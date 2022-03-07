Carlow medical student on her way home after being stranded in Ukraine

Vivienne Clarke

A 19-year-old medical student from Carlow who was stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, has finally started her journey to Poland and from there to Ireland.

Rachel Diyaolu told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she was fine and was travelling with two Scottish men who had offered a lift to she and her friends on learning of their plight.

A first attempt to get out of Sumy on Sunday failed when the two men could not reach the pickup point after they were fired on by Russian soldiers and punctured their tyres, Rachel’s sister Christiana explained.

“They came back today, they just picked us up now. I’m fine,” Rachel said.

The medical student added that they will now attempt to drive to Poland, a journey that would normally take 17 hours, but would now take longer as she was not certain of their route or if they could take the proposed humanitarian corridors.

Rachel said that conditions in Sumy, which is 70 km from the Russian border, had been worsening in recent days. She said she was fine and was trying to stay positive.

Prior to today it had not been possible to get out, this was her second attempt, she had to leave behind most of her belongings.

Her sister Christiana said that the family was so happy that Rachel was now on her way, and they were hoping for the best. They hope to keep in touch with her on the journey to Poland and if necessary to travel to Poland to bring her home to Ireland.

“We will keep in contact as much as possible.”