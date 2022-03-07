Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 08:36

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

As the invasion of Ukraine reaches day 12, the papers are focused on talks between Russia and Ukraine to deescalate the conflict and the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Kenneth Fox

The Irish Times leads with a warning from Russia that declaring a no-fly zone over Russia could escalate tensions between the West.

The Irish Examiner focuses on the humanitarian crisis at it is believed 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the invasion began.

The Echo reports that the vaccination centre at Cork City Hall closed its doors yesterday after vaccinating 290,000 people.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the rising fuel prices due to ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The Belfast Telegraph leads on a man from Northern Ireland who is asking the Government to waive visas for Ukrainians so his wife's family can join them.

In the UK, the papers focus on the failed ceasefires between Russia and Ukraine as civilians in Irpin were shelled near Kyiv.

The Times leads on the attack on civilians in Irpin near Kyiv after Russian agreed a ceasefire.

