Man due to appear in court and juvenile arrest over Co Limerick assault

A man is due to appear before court on Monday over the assault of another man in Co Limerick on Sunday.

Investigating Gardaí charged a man in his 50s in relation to the incident, which occurred at around 3am in Ballinacurra Weston, Co Limerick.

The man is charged in relation the assault of another man, aged in his late 30s, at a residential property.

The man in his 30s was transported to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators conducted an examination of the scene.

The man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Road Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

In a statement released by An Garda Síochána on Sunday night, a garda spokesperson said: "He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning, Monday 7th March, 2022 at 10.30am."

In a follow-up search on Sunday evening, a juvenile was arrested in relation to the same incident.

The juvenile remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.