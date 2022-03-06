Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 21:41

Woman escapes injury after pipe bomb explodes outside Derry house

The device was found in the garden of the home in Lincoln Court in Derry on Sunday afternoon.
Woman escapes injury after pipe bomb explodes outside Derry house

David Young, PA

A woman escaped injury when a pipe bomb partially exploded outside a house in Derry.

The device was found in the garden of the home in Lincoln Court in Derry on Sunday afternoon.

The woman had been inside the property.

A number of homes in the area were evacuated during the subsequent security alert.

PSNI Inspector Moyne said: “Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene to examine the object, which was located in the garden of a property, and declared it to be a viable pipe-bomb type device.

“The device appears to have partially exploded and has now been taken away for further examination.

“Thankfully, a woman who was in a property where the device was located was not injured. A number of people who were evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return.

“This was a reckless attack and the consequences of it could have been devastating.

“Our investigation is under way to establish what happened, and I am appealing to anyone who has information as to who is responsible for this despicable attack to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.”

More in this section

Day in the life of an author and mindfulness trainer Day in the life of an author and mindfulness trainer
Stabbing of pharmacist in north Belfast attack condemned Stabbing of pharmacist in north Belfast attack condemned
Hundreds attend 'No Woman Left Behind' rally at Leinster House Hundreds attend 'No Woman Left Behind' rally at Leinster House
What the papers say: Sundays front pages

What the papers say: Sundays front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more