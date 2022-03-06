Protesters continue to demand the expulsion of the Russian ambassador to Ireland

Another protest was held in Dublin on Sunday which saw campaigners gather outside the Russian embassy to demand diplomatic staff to be expelled.

It comes following a march in Dublin city centre on Saturday which could be heard chanting anti-war slogans and calling on the Russian president to end hostilities immediately.

On Saturday, a priest who threw red paint over the Russian embassy in Dublin urged people in Ireland to continue to protest against the war in Ukraine.

Fr Fergal MacDonagh was among speakers who addressed a rally in Dublin city centre that was attended by several thousand protesters.

Speaking to Newstalk, an organiser of Sunday's protest, a campaigner named Artem, said it is important for people from other countries to support Ukraine.

"First of all it does support Ukrainian people, don't think the people in Ukraine don't know," Artem said.

"All of their friends [are] passing information. They are very inspired by the people around the globe standing for Ukraine."

Artem also stressed that parts of Ukraine are in crisis.

"My mam and my sisters are sick, im not sure if it is coronavirus, but they have both been terrified in the last few days, so their immune systems are not great," he said.

"In the heart of my town there is a horrible humanitarian situation, there is nobody in or out... so there is no proper medical help.

"From what we hear in Ukraine is that Russian's under the pretence of ceasefire tried to use people as a live shield for their war machines.

"Which is extremely dangerous with people being evacuated as well, which is why the previous ceasefire didn't go ahead."

Despite continuos protesting over the Russian ambassador's presence in Ireland, Yury Filatov does not look set to be removed.

On Friday, Mr Filatov told Russian TV that Ireland is “hostile to Russia and everything Russian”.

Mr Filatov accused the country of being to the forefront of “anti-Russian events” in the European Union.

He said protesters had been “really aggressive” at the country’s embassy in Dublin and said some Russian children faced bullying.

When speaking on the issue of expelling the ambassador, Irish Government Ministers have said lines of communications with Russia must be kept open.