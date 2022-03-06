Two pedestrians (50s) seriously injured following road traffic collision in Co Dublin

Two pedestrians have been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Co Dublin.

The incident happened at 8.40pm on Saturday on Drumfinn Road in Ballyfermot when two vehicles collided at the junction of Drumfinn Road and Drumfinn Avenue.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision lost control and collided with two pedestrians who were walking on the footpath.

The pedestrians, a man and woman aged in their 50s, were seriously injured and taken to St James’s Hospital where they continue to receive treatment for their injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of to contact them. Any person who was on Drumfinn Road on the evening of Saturday 5th March 2022 between 8.15pm and 8.40pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.