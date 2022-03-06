Minister to meet farmers over possible food shortages due to invasion of Ukraine

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is set to meet with farming organisations on Tuesday over the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on food supplies.

Mr McConalogue has said they will talk about the disruption to the sector as well as the current market situation as a result of the war. He wants farmers to assess the situation and how they can work closely in the time ahead.

It comes amid concerns over a possible food security crisis in Europe as the Black Sea region accounts for a third of the world's wheat production.

As reported in the Sunday Business Post, all Irish farmers are set to be asked to plant wheat, barley and other grains as part of emergency plans being made by the Government.

Speaking to Newstalk, Tim Cullinan, president of the Irish Farmers Association said there are a number of measures the Government can take to focus on food security.

One measure mentioned by Mr Cullinan was a three crop rule which would allow farmers to plant more grain.

"If we look at it, you could say Ukraine is the bread basket of Europe, it is a massive producer of grain and all of this is being impacted at the moment."

"The worry we have now is will the Ukrainian farmers be able to plant this spring," he added, with the planting season in Ukraine being just around the corner.

According to the Sunday Business Post, the Minister for Agriculture has developed a new scheme with his department to encourage Irish farmers to grow more native grains this year in a bid to offset the likely shortfall from Ukraine.

The move comes as the EU is set to implement emergency measures to shore up energy supplies due to concerns that Europe may be cut off from Russian gas supplies.