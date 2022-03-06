Man (30s) hospitalised after assault with weapon in Limerick

David Raleigh

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was allegedly assaulted “with a weapon” in Limerick city on Sunday morning.

The man is being treated for injuries at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the incident which took place at around 2am.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting the other man, aged in his 30s.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in the Ballinacurra Weston area of Limerick, in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 6th March 2022.

"A man aged in his late 30s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The spokesman also confirmed: “This was an assault with a weapon.”

The man in his 50s was taken to Roxboro Road Garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The area where the incident took place is currently preserved to allow for an examination to be carried out. Gardaí cordoned off a large area around the scene, including a section of Hyde Road.

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214 340.