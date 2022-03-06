Almost €80,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin, man (40s) arrested

Muireann Duffy
Gardaí have seized €79,000 worth of drugs after stopping a car at a checkpoint on Friday evening.
Officers conducting the checkpoint in the Darndale area of Dublin stopped a car at around 8.30pm.
During a search of the vehicle, cocaine worth an estimated €77,000 was discovered, along with approximately €2,000 worth of cannabis.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Coolock Garda station, where he was held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.
The man has since been released, with a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.