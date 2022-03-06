Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 12:29

Almost €80,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin, man (40s) arrested

The drugs were seized in Darndale on Friday.
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have seized €79,000 worth of drugs after stopping a car at a checkpoint on Friday evening.

Officers conducting the checkpoint in the Darndale area of Dublin stopped a car at around 8.30pm.

During a search of the vehicle, cocaine worth an estimated €77,000 was discovered, along with approximately €2,000 worth of cannabis.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Coolock Garda station, where he was held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man has since been released, with a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

