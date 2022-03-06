What the papers say: Sundays front pages

PA Reporter

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th day, pictures from the conflict continue to feature on the front pages of the national newspapers.

The Irish Sun on Sunday's top headline reads: 'Shame on you Putin', while the Sunday Independent follows the story of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homes.

The Sunday Times carries the headline: 'Merciless Putin shells evacuees', after a partial ceasefire broke down on Saturday. It had been agreed that areas surrounding two cities in eastern Ukraine would not be targetted in order to allow civilians to get to safety, however, the evacuation was paused after shelling continued, with both sides blaming each other.

Meanwhile, the Irish Mail on Sunday has an image captioned: 'Irish-Ukrainian brigade on the frontline', reporting that Russian president Vladimir Putin 'shells fleeing women and children' prompting 'global outrage'.

In Britain, the papers are also led by an exchange of warnings between Mr Putin and the West.

The Observer and The Independent report the Russian president has told Western leaders that the sanctions imposed on his country were “akin to an act of war”.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph leads with British defence secretary Ben Wallace warning Mr Putin not to “test” the UK.

It comes as The Sunday Times and Sunday Mirror say “merciless Putin” broke a temporary ceasefire when Russian forces shelled evacuees fleeing the besieged city of Mariupol.

The Sunday Express carries comments from British foreign secretary Liz Truss, who calls the Ukraine crisis the “struggle of our generation”.

The Mail on Sunday reports British prime minister Boris Johnson has a “six point plan” to defeat Mr Putin.

Sunday People leads with British dockers refusing to unload Russian oil from a tanker on Saturday.

And the Daily Star Sunday says US and UK spies have claimed Mr Putin is “dying of cancer”.