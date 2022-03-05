Labour Party begin process of selecting a new leader following Kelly resignation

The Labour Party has started the process of selecting a new leader following the resignation of Alan Kelly this week.

It comes following a joint meeting of its executive board and parliamentary party on Saturday. Mr Kelly is set to continue as acting leader until a successor is elected.

In a statement released by the party, it confirmed that rules for the election have been agreed in line with the provisions of the Labour Party constitution.

The party statement said: “Only TDs are eligible. A candidate may be nominated by either at least two Oireachtas members of the parliamentary party, or at least five constituency councils whose members constitute at least 10 per cent of the constituency membership of the Party.

“TDs will now be sent a nomination form by the general secretary for PLP nominations.”

Nominations for a new leader will close at 12pm on Thursday the 24th of March.

If there is a contested election, the date for close of polling will be Friday the 22nd April and voting will be by postal ballot.

Speaking to Tipp FM on Friday, Mr Kelly said that he believes Ivana Bacik will be the new leader of the party which should unite behind her.

Other candidates like Duncan Smith and Aodhan O'Riordan have said they will not contest a leadership contest.

“Ivana is incredible, she was fighting issues before they became fashionable. She deserves her chance, so let's give it to her,” Mr Kelly said.

“Ivana almost certainly now will be the next leader and I want people to unite around her and I want us to go forward. She is a very honourable person.”