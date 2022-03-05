Man (30s) arrested following acid attack in Cork city

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested a man following an incident in Cork city on Friday evening.

Officers and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8.30pm, attending the scene at a residence on Connally Road in Ballyphehane.

According to the Irish Examiner, the incident is understood to have involved an acid attack.

A statement from Gardaí said two men, one in his 40s and one in his 30s, were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment, describing their injuries as "serious, but not life-threatening".

"A third man (30s) received treatment for his injuries at the scene," the statement added.

A man (30s) was then arrested shortly before midnight and is currently detained at Bridewell Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene of the incident has been preserved and an examination is due to take place later today.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.