Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 09:11

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine features on the front pages as the conflict enters its tenth day
PA Reporter

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to dominate front pages in Ireland and around the world, as Russia confirmed humanitarian corridors would be established on Saturday to allow refugees to flee.

The Irish Times leads with a story on people travelling to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces, while the Irish Examiner covers a Russian attack on Europe's largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Star reports an appeal on the Late Late Show on Friday night, which included a performance by Aslan, has raised over €2 million for Ukraine.

The Irish Daily Mail reads: 'Putin: Bombs are fake news' quoting Russian president Vladimir Putin, who called on countries not to impose any more sanctions.

In Britain, many of the papers are led by condemnation of Russia’s attack on Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The Guardian, FT Weekend and The Independent lead with outrage from the West after Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in south-eastern Ukraine, with the world “narrowly” averting nuclear catastrophe.

The Daily Telegraph reports British prime minister Boris Johnson warned the West needed to be strong in its response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “reckless actions”.

The Daily Express also carries comments from the prime minister, with Mr Johnson pledging to continue supplying more weapons to Ukraine.

The i weekend says Mr Putin has stepped up his “onslaught” in Ukraine, while the Daily Mirror leads with calls for the Russian leader to be captured and put on trial.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star and Daily Mail dedicate their front pages to legendary Australian spin bowler Shane Warne following his death at the age of 52.

