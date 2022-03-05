What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

PA Reporter

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to dominate front pages in Ireland and around the world, as Russia confirmed humanitarian corridors would be established on Saturday to allow refugees to flee.

The Irish Times leads with a story on people travelling to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces, while the Irish Examiner covers a Russian attack on Europe's largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Star reports an appeal on the Late Late Show on Friday night, which included a performance by Aslan, has raised over €2 million for Ukraine.

Our bumper weekend edition includes two great @IrishStarSport pullouts and @starchicmag pic.twitter.com/HiZ8EEVwWl — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) March 5, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail reads: 'Putin: Bombs are fake news' quoting Russian president Vladimir Putin, who called on countries not to impose any more sanctions.

10 pages of news, pictures, despatches and analysis on the war in Ukraine, as well as must-read features, sport and glossy You magazine... all inside Saturday's Irish Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/qKtAQk6lKM — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) March 5, 2022

In Britain, many of the papers are led by condemnation of Russia’s attack on Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The Guardian, FT Weekend and The Independent lead with outrage from the West after Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in south-eastern Ukraine, with the world “narrowly” averting nuclear catastrophe.

Guardian front page, Saturday 5 March 2022: Nuclear catastrophe ‘narrowly’ averted pic.twitter.com/sNbJjtsKvG — The Guardian (@guardian) March 4, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday March 5 https://t.co/J7R2YqadVS pic.twitter.com/vGFB2J4BkX — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 4, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Russia’s ‘reckless’ attack on nuclear power station #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XA24qzvWtJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 4, 2022

The Daily Telegraph reports British prime minister Boris Johnson warned the West needed to be strong in its response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “reckless actions”.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'PM: We must stop nuclear disaster'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/beTSyhdOey — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 4, 2022

The Daily Express also carries comments from the prime minister, with Mr Johnson pledging to continue supplying more weapons to Ukraine.

EXPRESS: Boris: Weapons on way, but time is very very tight #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HQhNMqeYBj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 4, 2022

The i weekend says Mr Putin has stepped up his “onslaught” in Ukraine, while the Daily Mirror leads with calls for the Russian leader to be captured and put on trial.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star and Daily Mail dedicate their front pages to legendary Australian spin bowler Shane Warne following his death at the age of 52.