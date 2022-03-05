Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 10:35

Booster vaccine roll-out for people aged 12-15 begins

Parents or guardians can book their child in for a booster dose on the HSE website, or attend a walk-in vaccination centre
Muireann Duffy

The roll-out of Covid-19 booster vaccines to people aged 12-15 has begun.

From today, parents and guardians are asked to book an appointment for their child online or to bring the child to a walk-in vaccination centre.

Information on the third dose of the vaccine and when you should receive the shot following your initial course of the vaccine, or if you have recently been infected with Covid, can be found on the HSE website.

Details on the location and operating times of vaccination centres can also be found on the HSE website.

Speaking to Newstalk, director of public health at the National Immunisation Office, Dr Lucy Jessop said all children in the 12-15 age category can avail of the next vaccine dose.

"The National Immunisation Advisory Committee have very recently advised that 12 to 15-year-olds are able to get the [booster] vaccine.

"It's strongly recommended for children who have a condition that puts themselves at high-risk of severe illness from Covid, or they live with someone who has a high-risk condition, but all children can come forward to get the booster."

