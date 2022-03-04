Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 21:25

Road safety warning as Met Éireann forecasts sunny weekend with freezing nights

The Road Safety Authority has issued a warning over 'sun glare' and 'black ice'
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a warning over “sun glare” and “black ice” as Met Éireann forecasts a weekend of freezing nights followed by sunny days.

The national forecaster said temperatures will drop as low as minus three degrees tonight, with widespread frost and icy patches forming. Saturday will see a “cold and frosty start,” before temperatures recover to between seven and 10 degrees in a dry and sunny day.

In light of the forecast, the RSA issued a road safety alert for icy roads, warning drivers of the danger posed by “sun glare” which can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of a low sun on the horizon.

In such conditions, drivers are reminded to minimise risk by wearing sunglasses, ensure their windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out, and reduce their speed. “Slowing down on the approach to junctions, corners and bends is critical,” the RSA said.

Pedestrians and cyclists are also advised to beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.

The RSA has also urged road users to beware of “black ice” – nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle. It can occur especially in sheltered or shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls.

Temperatures are forecast to again dip as low as minus three degrees on Saturday night, with frost and ice forming again. Sunday will be cloudier than Saturday but stay mainly dry, with light and isolated showers in the east.

Daytime temperatures between seven and 10 degrees are forecast, before another cold night on Sunday with lowest temperatures of zero to minus two degrees.

