Lawyer accused of the Keith Conlon murder held pending DPP directions

Tom Tuite

A senior lawyer charged with murdering a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin has been remanded in continuing custody as gardaí seek formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Diarmuid Phelan, 53, is accused of the murder of father of four, Keith Conlon, at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22nd.

Last week, Mr Phelan of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, was remanded in custody.

The deceased, a dog-breeder from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was severely injured in a shooting incident in the Hazelgrove area at the foot of the Dublin mountains.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived just after 1 pm, and Mr Conlon was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital. He remained on life support until he passed away two days later.

Second hearing

Mr Phelan, a senior counsel and law lecturer, was arrested at the scene and charged with murdering Mr Conlon. He faced his second hearing, via video link from prison, at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

He spoke to give his name and confirm he could see and hear the proceedings.

Judge Victor Blake noted the charge and said the court required the DPP's formal directions. However, the court sergeant said they had not been obtained yet, and he asked for four weeks.

Defence counsel Eloise Flynn told Mr Phelan he could consent to the case going back that long or for a shorter period. He instructed his barrister to seek a two-week adjournment.

Judge Blake remanded him in custody to appear again on March 16th.

The legal professional and academic, dressed in a grey tracksuit, replied, “very good,” and said “thank you” to the judge at the end of the proceedings.

At his first hearing, Detective Garda Michael McGrath said, “He made no reply to charge after caution.”

The district court does not have the jurisdiction in a murder case to consider bail, which requires a High Court application.