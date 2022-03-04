Registration portal needed for Irish homes to shelter Ukrainian refugees, Fine Gael TD says

As more than one million people have fled Ukraine over the last week, Ireland could take in up to 20,000 refuges as Russia continues to attack the country.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “hard to be definitive”, but that it was possible that country could take in “multiples of 20,000” refugees displaced by the war.

Amid the escalating crisis, Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon has called for a registration portal to be reestablished for Irish people who want to open their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

“I’m urging Government to establish a registration portal and in the shortest possible timeframe, so that we can manage this opportunity in an effective manner and allow people to be part of a powerful national effort,” Mr Cannon said.

“I know that the Red Cross is already doing good work in this area, but they need support and our Government needs to step up here and provide it.

“The portal can immediately serve the needs of Ukrainians as they make their way to Ireland.”

'Natural Irish empathy'

Mr Cannon, who opened up his Galway home to Afghan refugees last year, said he has been inundated with expressions of interest from families across the country looking to shelter Ukrainian people fleeing Russia's invasion.

“Rather than having to be housed in emergency accommodation, they can instead have access to a significant database of families, growing every day, who are willing to welcome them into an Irish home which has been vetted and checked by the relevant authorities.

“We can and should be seen as leaders in developing this model.

“Our Government should tap into our natural Irish empathy and generosity and lead the way in the European Union in developing a model that really works for all.

This is a pivotal moment in our continent’s history.

“It’s the first time that that our generation is witnessing major forced migration across the EU.

“In Ireland we have a deep understanding of what that means, of the trauma and fear associated with being uprooted from your home and family.

“That’s why so many Irish families are ready to open their hearts and their homes to those fleeing Ukraine, and it’s vital that we offer them an opportunity to register their interest in a very straightforward and seamless manner.”