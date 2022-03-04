Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 13:34

President Michael D Higgins and wife Sabina test positive for Covid-19

A spokesman said the president and his wife both displayed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and will isolate for the next seven days.
By Cate McCurry, PA

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina tested positive after taking an antigen test earlier on Friday.

A spokesman for the President’s office said they both displayed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and will isolate for the next seven days.

The president will continue to work from Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mr Higgins resumed his public appearances last year after the vast majority were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Many people sent well wishes to the president and his wife on social media.

Thousands of people are still testing positive for the virus in Ireland.

The Department of Health was notified of 4,042 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Another 4,746 people registered a positive antigen test on the HSE portal.

