Less than half of office workers believe the pandemic has improved job oppertunies

Many things have changed since the beginning of the pandemic, a major one being work.

However, according to a new survey from Auxilion, just under half (48 per cent) of Irish office workers believe the pandemic has improved job opportunities.

The survey, conducted by Censuswide, also found that 61 per cent of workers see themselves working for their current company long-term.

Some 67 per cent said they were satisfied in their current job, while 65 per cent feel motivated in their current job.

A significant 73 per cent said salary is a factor which makes them want to stay in a role, followed by good company benefits such as annual leave and pension (59 per cent), fair treatment (51 per cent), team and colleague relations (48 per cent), and a positive culture (47 per cent).

On the other hand, 32 per cent cited better opportunities as a reason for having previously left a job, while 29 per cent said insufficient salary and 28 per cent said a need for change.

It comes as just 27 per cent said they did not think their organisation is good at retaining staff.

Meanwhile, 25 per cent of office workers said they would leave their current job if their employer expected them to be in the office full-time.

Niamh Cray, head of people and talent at Auxilion, commented: “It’s clear from the research that it’s an employee’s world right now.

“The expectations of workers are high and have changed dramatically because of the pandemic.

“The job landscape has also completely opened up and is even more fluid than before.

“For people, this presents a wealth of opportunities and overcomes many barriers that existed before, with many workers able (and eager) to work effectively from wherever they are.

“On the other hand, it presents a challenge for many businesses.

“If companies want to retain staff, they will have to move with the times.

“That means enabling staff with technologies and tools that allow them to be productive and collaborate. It also means taking a hybrid approach and understanding that the modern worker wants to be both appreciated and empowered.”