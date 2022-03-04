Women's Council says Government welcome to attend rally but not to speak

Vivienne Clarke

The director of the National Women’s Council, Orla O’Connor has said that Government representatives are welcome to attend tomorrow’s rally to mark International Women’s Day, but they will not speak from the platform.

Ms O’Connor told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the Council worked with the Government “all the time”, this was “just one day – a moment of protest.”

People from every political party will be welcome at the rally, she added. “This is a moment for them to listen.”

Ms O’Connor said that there would be a moment of silence at the start of the rally to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland had spoken with the Women’s Council of Ukraine to discuss how they were dealing with “this horrendous situation”. There would be signposts at the rally indicating where people could donate to assist aid in the region

When asked about criticism of the National Women’s Council for including Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald as one of the speakers at the rally given the criticism of the party’s handling of complaints by women, Ms O’Connor said that the Council worked with all political parties.

The rally was not pro or anti Government, it was about looking at the issues of concern to women. The most important people coming to the rally were the organisations representing women, she said.