What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

As the invasion of Ukraine reaches a ninth day, much of the papers focus on the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and the knock on effects that war is having on inflation.

The Irish Times leads with the ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia and agreement to have so-called 'humanitarian corridors' to aid those fleeing the country.

The Irish Examiner focuses on the rising inflation as the Ukraine crisis takes a toll on energy costs.

The Echo leads with a man being convicted of manslaughter for killing homeless man Timmy Hourihane.

Friday's Irish Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/WdMjplKAHP — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) March 4, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail focus on Vladimir Putin's message that the worst is yet to come in Ukraine.

Good morning, here is today's front page of The Irish Sun.#BuyAPaper pic.twitter.com/27ng2WWT0A — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) March 4, 2022

The Irish Sun leads on a Ukrainian family who managed to arrive in Ireland after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Friday’s edition includes super soccer pullout pic.twitter.com/vJg2vI7mgr — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) March 4, 2022

The Irish Daily Star leads with the millions who have fled Ukraine already as the war reaches it's ninth day.

Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news.



Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning. https://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y



#Tellitlikeitis pic.twitter.com/6cNnGVpO5t — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) March 4, 2022

The Belfast Telegraph focuses on a court case where a woman from Lisburn who is accused of murdering her husband was a high risk domestic abuse victim.

In the UK, much of the front pages are dominated by Putin's statement that the worst is yet to come in the Ukraine conflict.

Guardian front page, Friday 4 March 2022: Putin prompts fears of ‘the worst to come’ in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ALFh9CIUjH — The Guardian (@guardian) March 3, 2022

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Putin's chilling warning: Worst is yet to come'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/vzxsxWy5xR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 3, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Ukraine warned ‘worst to come’ as attacks intensify #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nuykyks0fG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 3, 2022

METRO: A Million Refugees In A Week #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PQotu91ip3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 3, 2022

I: The worst is yet to come #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qwmZSI2OSN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 3, 2022