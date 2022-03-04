Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 08:20

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

As the invasion of Ukraine reaches a ninth day, much of the papers focus on the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and the knock on effects that the war is having on inflation.
Kenneth Fox

The Irish Times leads with the ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia and agreement to have so-called 'humanitarian corridors' to aid those fleeing the country.

The Irish Examiner focuses on the rising inflation as the Ukraine crisis takes a toll on energy costs.

The Echo leads with a man being convicted of manslaughter for killing homeless man Timmy Hourihane.

The Irish Daily Mail focus on Vladimir Putin's message that the worst is yet to come in Ukraine.

The Irish Sun leads on a Ukrainian family who managed to arrive in Ireland after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Irish Daily Star leads with the millions who have fled Ukraine already as the war reaches it's ninth day.

 

The Belfast Telegraph focuses on a court case where a woman from Lisburn who is accused of murdering her husband was a high risk domestic abuse victim.

In the UK, much of the front pages are dominated by Putin's statement that the worst is yet to come in the Ukraine conflict.

