Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 21:43

Motorcyclist (40s) dies in Leitrim collision

The road will remain closed overnight and the examination of the scene will begin on Friday morning at first light
A motorcyclist aged in his late 40s has died in a road traffic collision in Co Leitrim this evening.

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating the fatal collision that occurred on the R208 near Drumcong at around 5pm.

It is understood the motorcyclist and a car collided at Aghacashlaun, with the motorcyclist fatally injured in the collision.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Sligo, where a postmortem will take place in due course.

The male driver of the car, aged in his late 30s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention. He was the only person in the car.

The road is currently closed and the services of Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested, with local diversions in place.

The road will remain closed overnight and the examination of the scene will begin on Friday morning at first light, a Garda statement said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station on (071) 965 0103, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

