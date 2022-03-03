Ministers meet over inflation and critical supply chains amid Ukraine invasion

By Rebecca Black, PA

Ireland will continue imposing sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, with Ministers meeting on Thursday to consider issues including potential impacts on inflation and critical supply chains.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin chaired a ministerial meeting this afternoon to discuss the latest situation. All Ministers present reiterated their full solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

They also reportedly condemned the “brutal invasion” and called on Russia to “withdraw immediately without further needless loss of life and devastation”.

In view of the situation being “very volatile” with “outcomes hard to predict”, Ministers agreed to develop a range of possible scenarios to inform policy consideration.

Ministers also agreed that Ireland will continue to work as part of the international community, particularly through the European Union and United Nations, to “bring maximum pressure to bear on Russia and to support the Ukrainian people”.

Inflation and supply chains

They also pledged to continue to impose economic sanctions on Moscow as part of the most severe set of sanctions imposed by the EU and other international partners.

"The economic aspects of the crisis, including sanctions and possible counter measures, will be significant, potentially impacting inflation and critical supply chains, and requiring innovative responses," a statement said after the meeting.

"Energy supply and costs are likely to be particularly impacted, and the Government is working with the European Commission and member states as part of a coordinated response."

Departments and agencies are also to work together to prepare for the possibility of significant numbers of Ukrainian refugees being offered protection in Ireland.

Arrangements are additionally to be made to co-ordinate offers of practical assistance across the country.

People wishing to provide support to people in Ukraine, including those crossing into neighbouring countries, are encouraged to make donations to recognised charities in this field, with a list available at https://www.dochas.ie/whats-new/ukraine-how-you-can-help/.