Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 22:03

Northern Ireland's prisons see spike in Covid cases

Prisons chief Ronnie Armour said that with vaccines available, they are in a better position to contend with the virus
Northern Ireland's prisons see spike in Covid cases

By Rebecca Black, PA

Prisons in Northern Ireland are seeing a spike in Covid-19 case numbers, a Stormont committee has heard.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, told the Justice Committee that in Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim, 11 prisoners in Bush House tested positive around three weeks ago.

In the same prison, he said 31 prisoners in Davis House have tested positive, and one prisoner at Magilligan in the north west

NI Prisons report
Ronnie Armour, Director General NI Prison Service (Liam McBurney/PA)

“All of these prisoners are well with only mild symptoms,” he told MLAs.

“We are at the moment working through our recovery plan and we are easing the restrictions, in-person visiting, for example, is back in place, so I think with the spread of Omicron in society and the relaxing of measures within the prison we are now seeing for the first time an increase in the number of prisoners testing positive.

“However, on the positive side of that, 82 per cent of the prison population have had their second dose of the vaccine and 60 per cent have had their booster jab, so we are in a much better place to face an increase in the number of cases now than we would have been if we’d have been facing this challenge two years ago.”

Staff positives

Mr Armour said that during February, 128 operational members of staff tested positive as well.

“We are still managing Covid on a daily basis,” he said.

“It is a challenge. We still have significant numbers of staff absent because of Covid, at the end of last week it was around 50 members of staff and that fluctuates up and down. To have 128 test positive in February was a very significant number for us in terms of staff levels.”

Meanwhile across Northern Ireland, three more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died, the Department of Health said on Thursday.

A further 2,408 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded in the previous 24-hour reporting period.

On Thursday morning there were 483 Covid-19 patients in hospital, five of whom were in intensive care.

More in this section

Gardaí release two arrested in connection with Ashling Murphy murder probe Gardaí release two arrested in connection with Ashling Murphy murder probe
Attack on Ukraine a wake-up call for Ireland, says Leo Varadkar Attack on Ukraine a wake-up call for Ireland, says Leo Varadkar
Chartered Surveyors hope new report will bring resolution to mica defective block issue Chartered Surveyors hope new report will bring resolution to mica defective block issue
Former Facebook content moderator expresses concern for safety

Former Facebook content moderator expresses concern for safety

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more