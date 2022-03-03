Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 19:48

Gardaí release two arrested in connection with Ashling Murphy murder probe

A man and woman, both aged in their 60s, were arrested on Thursday
Gardaí have released two people arrested in connection with their investigation into the killing of Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old schoolteacher was attacked as she jogged along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th.

A man and woman, both aged in their 60s, were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of withholding information in relation to the murder investigation.

On Thursday, a Garda spokesperson said both had been released without charge.

“Gardaí investigating a fatal assault, which occurred in Tullamore on the 12th January 2022, have released without charge the man and a woman, both aged in their 60s, that were arrested on Wednesday 2nd March 2022 in connection with the investigation.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

