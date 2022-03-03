Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 15:53

Former senator charged with public order offences at Trinity

Seamus Heffernan, 42, with an address at Main Street, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday
Tom Tuite

A former Labour party senator has been charged with public order offences at Trinity College Dublin.

Seamus Heffernan, 42, with an address at Main Street, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

The court issued a bench warrant for his arrest on Wednesday when he failed to turn up to answer two charges under the Public Order Act.

Breach of peace

The addiction studies student is accused of being intoxicated to an extent he was a danger to himself and others and engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace at the university on February 12th.

Garda Seamus Donoghue told Judge John King that Mr Heffernan made no reply when charged with failing to attend court. He said the underlying charges were public order offences, and there was no objection to bail.

Judge King asked for an explanation for his non-attendance.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said Mr Heffernan had difficulty with an injury that required treatment in Limerick. However, he made a mistake and came yesterday/today (Thur) instead.

The garda agreed that there appeared to have been a date mix-up and that he waited at the court to have the bench warrant executed.

Judge King granted an order to disclose evidence, including any CCTV footage.

He ordered Mr Heffernan to appear again in three weeks when he will have to enter a plea. He did not address the court.

The judge also granted legal aid after noting Mr Heffernan was not working but doing a community and addiction studies course at the Technological University of the Shannon.

The qualified primary school teacher, an ex-member of Limerick Co Council, was elected for Labour to the 24th Seanad in 2011.

He lost the party whip the following year when he voted against budget cuts. He joined the Social Democrats in 2015 but was an unsuccessful candidate for the party in the 2016 general election.

