Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 11:51

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious road traffic collision in Co Dublin

A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment for serious injuries following the collision. 
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious road traffic collision in Co Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision involving two pedestrians and a car.

The collision happened at around 7.05pm on the Merrion Road in Ballsbridge, Co Dublin, on Friday.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment for serious injuries following the incident.

Gardaí have said she is currently in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a child also received medical attention at Crumlin’s Children Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Referees not to be provided to Dublin club following assault on ref in his sixties Referees not to be provided to Dublin club following assault on ref in his sixties
Alan Kelly resigns as Labour leader after losing support of party Alan Kelly resigns as Labour leader after losing support of party
Three arrested at Waterford Airport following seizure of cocaine worth €3.5m Three arrested at Waterford Airport following seizure of cocaine worth €3.5m
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more