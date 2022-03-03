Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 08:58

Man (70s) dies in Co Kerry road traffic collision

The incident happened on Wednesday evening around 5.30pm on the N21 between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale.
A man in his 70s has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Kerry.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening around 5.30pm on the N21 between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale.

According to Gardaí, the collision involved three vehicles. The driver of one vehicle, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Tralee General Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries where he later died.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also taken to Tralee General Hospital. They received treatment for what has been described as non-life threatening injuries.

The road still remains closed off as forensic collision investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have information about the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

