Three arrested at Waterford Airport following seizure of cocaine worth €3.5m

Three men were arrested at Waterford Airport last Wednesday after arriving in Ireland on a Belgian flight via the UK.

Swedish police are seeking the extradition of the three men after the aircraft they were flying on was stopped in the UK when 50kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of €3.5 million was seized.

One man was arrested by members of the UK National Crime Agency and was subsequently charged. He is now due to appear before court.

Upon arrival at Waterford Airport on Wednesday, the plane was met and searched by Waterford Gardaí, personnel from Revenue and Customs and also a customs dog.

Several mobile phones and €9,000 in cash was seized.

Three men on board were arrested for alleged offences under 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006 and detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda Stations in the South East.

Following further enquiries by Gardaí, as well as co-operation with the UK National Crime Agency, Interpol and Swedish Police, the identities of a Lithuanian man in his 30s and two Swedish men in their 50s were confirmed.

All three men were re-arrested on foot of European Arrest Warrants issued by the Swedish authorities and appeared before the High Court on Monday.

The three men have been remanded in custody to appear again before the High Court on March 11th.

The aircraft they were flying in remains detained by Gardaí.