Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 09:57

EU to impose further sanctions against Russia, says Donohoe

The EU would maintain the sanctions, but would need “deep resilience”, he warned.
Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that more sanctions will be imposed by the EU in a bid to target the Russian economy and its ability to finance the war on Ukraine.

Speaking to the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk while en route from Estonia to Finland, Mr Donohoe said that measures such as stopping access by the Central Bank of Russia to its foreign reserves were having a “significant” impact on Russia as its stock exchange was closed and the value of the rouble was declining.

“More will be done” and there will be even greater focus on fully implementing the current sanctions, he added.

There was concern in the Baltic countries that in time they too could become the target of Putin, and he had been hearing views on what the EU could do. When they looked at what had happened in Georgia and in the Crimea they were “deeply concerned” about the future.

The Baltic countries were looking to Nato for their security but to the EU for economic aspects, he said.

The EU would maintain the sanctions, but would need “deep resilience”, he warned.

