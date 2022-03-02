State tax receipts jump 20% to €10.1bn

Muireann Duffy

Tax receipts to the end of February were €10.1 billion, 20 per cent higher than 2021 levels, according to Exchequer return figures.

Income tax receipts totalled €4.7 billion during the same period, up 17 per cent on the previous year's figures.

VAT receipts on a cumulative basis were also up 27 per cent, however, the Department of Finance noted the comparison to 2021's figures was distorted due to the introduction of Covid-19 measures in 2020.

The department added that total gross voted expenditure to the end of February amounted to €11.6 billion, falling 7 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, while an Exchequer surplus of €900 million was recorded to the same point.

On a 12-month rolling basis, the Exchequer deficit stood at €5.7 billion last month.

Excise duties rose in February, which the department said was in part due to the lifting of Covid restrictions, with the returns 5 per cent higher on an annual basis.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the "underlying trends are a good signal of the continued momentum in the domestic economy".

"The strong income tax performance reflects the ongoing recovery in the labour market, alongside continued wage increases in sectors less affected by the pandemic, while the significant increase in VAT receipts is driven by the rebound in consumer spending."

"While recent trends are positive, we cannot become complacent. It is crucial that we continue to make progress along the road to recovery," he added.