Labour leader Alan Kelly expected to step down this evening

Digital Desk Staff

Alan Kelly is expected to stand down as leader of the Labour Party.

His position as leader has been in doubt after months of internal strife within the party, according to the Irish Examiner.

A source close to Mr Kelly said that he confirmed he would stand down. It is understood that he will make a significant announcement at 7pm this evening.

The Labour parliamentary party members will meet this evening where they will decide the next steps, however, Mr Kelly's leadership has been the source of concern for many within the party for months, the paper reports.

It is understood that staffing issues have been a source of concern.

Sources also confirmed there had been criticism of Mr Kelly's leadership style as the party continues to stall in the polls.

Another source said that issues had come to a head in last week's parliamentary party when Mr Kelly faced serious criticism from the representatives present.