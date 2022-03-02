Covid: 7,694 new cases, 653 patients in hospital

Muireann Duffy

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 7,694 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The figure includes 3,342 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,352 cases uploaded to the HSE's antigen result portal.

As of 8am on Wednesday, there were 653 people with Covid in hospital, 46 of whom were being treated in ICU.

According to the Covid Data Hub, 13 additional Covid-related deaths were notified on March 2nd, bringing the State's total to 6,521.

Approximately 82,057 PCR tests have been carried out in the past seven days, with a positivity rate of 29.4 per cent.