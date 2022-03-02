Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 13:47

Kellie Harrington and Ellen Keane confirmed as Grand Marshalls for St Patrick's Day parade

The Olympian and Paralympian will lead the Dublin St Patrick's Day parade on March 17th
Muireann Duffy

Gold medal winners from the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will lead Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade after boxer Kellie Harrington and swimmer Ellen Keane were confirmed as Grand Marshalls.

The two Dubliners represented Team Ireland in Tokyo last year, with Harrington claiming gold in the Women's lightweight division at the Olympics, while Keane claimed the top spot in the Women's 100m breaststroke event at the Paralympics.

The parade will start from Parnell Square in the city at 12pm, in what will be the first return of full celebrations since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parade was cancelled in March 2020 as the pandemic escalated around the world, and a virtual festival was held in place of physical events in 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

The theme of this year's Dublin parade and wider St Patrick's Day festival, running from March 16th to 20th, is 'connections'.

Following the announcement, Harrington said: "I think everyone knows how much I love my country, and my beloved city.

"I carry our nation's flag around the world with great pride and I can't wait to be leading the magic through the streets of Dublin and to see so many smiling, happy faces on March 17th."

