Unemployment rate falls to 5.2% in February, down from 7.5% last year

Muireann Duffy

Seasonally adjusted unemployment has remained unchanged at 5.2 per cent since January, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Year-on-year, this February's figures show a decrease from 7.5 per cent unemployment recorded in the same month in 2021.

By gender, the seasonally adjusted rate was slightly lower for men (4.9 per cent), compared to 5.4 per cent for women.

Unemployment was at 12.6 per cent among people aged 15-24, dropping to 6.1 per cent for those between 25-74.

Covid-19 adjusted unemployment figures, including those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) was 7 per cent for February, down from 7.8 per cent in January 2022 and from 27 per cent in February 2021.

By gender, more men were listed as unemployment when the PUP was included, showing a rate of 7.2 per cent against 6.8 per cent for women.