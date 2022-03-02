Pensioner accused of rape and sexual assault of young relatives 18 years apart

Tom Tuite

A Dublin pensioner has been charged with rape and sexual assault of two young girls in his extended family 18 years apart.

Dublin District Court heard the man allegedly had a picture of one of the girl's head and shoulders cut out and placed over another image of a semi-naked female.

The man, 66, faced objections to bail after he was charged on Wednesday. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Detective Lindsay Hennelly told Judge Bryan Smyth that the accused replied "no" when asked if he had a response to the charges.

She told the court that both girls were aged 10: the alleged rape was last year and the sexual assault from 2003 to 2005. During a specialist interview, one girl identified the accused and alleged it happened in Dublin at another close family member's home.

The man had been living there at the time.

Second complaint

Detective Garda Hennelly said this allegation prompted the second complaint. A woman alleged he sexually assaulted her at the same location between 2003 and 2005 when she was a young child.

She had made a disclosure to a friend at the time, the court heard.

The detective also alleged the accused had an image on his phone of one girl's head and shoulders placed over a picture of a semi-naked female.

The investigating officer also feared witness interference.

He failed to turn up to work and went to England, where he had lived previously, and then claimed to gardaí that he could not get a flight back.

The detective agreed with defence solicitor Stephen O'Mahony that the accused did not accept the allegations. During his client's interview, "there was a narrative of innocence".

Mr O'Mahony said his client had limited means and had applied for a pension.

The solicitor told the court that the man panicked when gardaí asked him to get a flight back to Ireland. Gardai arrested him when he returned, but he left his driving licence in the UK.

The solicitor said his client had just €800 left in savings and presently had no address available. He also said his client returned despite the difficulty of securing bail.

The offences can result in maximum life and 14-year sentences, and the DPP had directed that he will face trial in the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Smyth noted the seriousness of the alleged offences; however, he granted bail with strict conditions.

He said the accused needed a €3,000 independent surety, or he would have to lodge €2,500 cash. In addition, once bail has been taken up, he must not leave the jurisdiction, have no contact with the complainants or witnesses, and stay out of several areas.

Legal aid was granted.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail under the terms outlined and will face his next hearing on March 9th.